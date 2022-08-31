Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein

Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein(Erin Strohschein)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 31 is Erin Strohschein.

Strohschein is currently the Visual Arts teacher at Swansboro High School. She graduated from UNC Charlotte where she majored in Visual Arts and minored in Art History.

This is the start of her 16-year teaching as a Visual Arts Teacher. Six of those years she spent teaching in North Carolina.

“I’m passionate about giving students the opportunity to try many different art mediums while learning to positively express themselves,” said Strohschein.

Strohschein says her husband recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and they have two kids. Her favorite medium is ceramics, and she has her own pottery business.

The parent who nominated Strohschein wrote:

“Mrs. Strohschein is the art teacher at Swansboro High School. She is by far the best art teacher I have ever seen in my career as a principal. Her impact on our school community has been tremendous, from highlighting student work on social media to transforming our hallways into an art museum. In addition, she has painted murals all over our school to increase school spirit and to help beautify our campus.  Mrs. Stroh more than doubled student participation in her specialty programs such as ceramics and is working this summer to ensure our school priorities are displayed on bulletin board, in bathrooms, etc. In addition to all of these wonderful qualities, Mrs. Strohschein is frequently called upon by the community to offer service-learning projects such as painting oyster collection recycling bins and designing logos for special occasions.  She is truly one of a kind and we are so lucky to call her a Swansboro High School Pirate!”

Congratulations

Mrs. Foeller!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Bobby Wilson
Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man
Jonathan Young
Former Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at church gets 87 years in prison

Latest News

Journey of Hope and CarolinaEast Hospital host annual Cancer Survivor Dinner
Journey of Hope and CarolinaEast partner to host annual cancer survivor dinner
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Joy of Hope and CarolinaEast partner to host annual cancer survivor dinner
Joy of Hope and CarolinaEast partner to host annual cancer survivor dinner
FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S....
Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires