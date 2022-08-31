Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 31 is Erin Strohschein.

Strohschein is currently the Visual Arts teacher at Swansboro High School. She graduated from UNC Charlotte where she majored in Visual Arts and minored in Art History.

This is the start of her 16-year teaching as a Visual Arts Teacher. Six of those years she spent teaching in North Carolina.

“I’m passionate about giving students the opportunity to try many different art mediums while learning to positively express themselves,” said Strohschein.

Strohschein says her husband recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and they have two kids. Her favorite medium is ceramics, and she has her own pottery business.

The parent who nominated Strohschein wrote:

“Mrs. Strohschein is the art teacher at Swansboro High School. She is by far the best art teacher I have ever seen in my career as a principal. Her impact on our school community has been tremendous, from highlighting student work on social media to transforming our hallways into an art museum. In addition, she has painted murals all over our school to increase school spirit and to help beautify our campus. Mrs. Stroh more than doubled student participation in her specialty programs such as ceramics and is working this summer to ensure our school priorities are displayed on bulletin board, in bathrooms, etc. In addition to all of these wonderful qualities, Mrs. Strohschein is frequently called upon by the community to offer service-learning projects such as painting oyster collection recycling bins and designing logos for special occasions. She is truly one of a kind and we are so lucky to call her a Swansboro High School Pirate!”

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

