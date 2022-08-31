State COVID-19 cases drop for 5th straight week

North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have dropped for the fifth straight week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 20,855 cases of the virus were reported on the week ending Aug. 27th.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also down across the state, with 1,120 patients with the virus reported for the week ending Aug. 27th. That marks the third straight week that hospitalizations have dropped.

The percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms is down too, with 5.3% of ER visits being for COVID-19 for the week ending Aug. 27th. It is the fourth straight week that the percentage has dropped.

