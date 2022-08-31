Rogers makes Public Address Announcer debut at Little League Baseball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Scott Rogers wears many hats. From his work broadcasting the ECU baseball games, to public address announcing, to public relations work for Little League in town, he is almost always around the diamond.

It’s how he got the chance to be part of the Little League Baseball World Series this past week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“It was my fourth trip up there, but my first time announcing. It was something that I’d had a dream that I was chasing for a while. To be able to do that, at that stage, was awesome,” says Scott Rogers, “I was a little nervous. Just because it was the first time there but once you get into it, it’s just like doing it right behind me at Elm Street Park, it’s the same thing. It really came full circle to say hey you did both of Little League’s premier events this year. Being the Little League Softball World Series and the Baseball World Series.”

Rogers said they averaged about 800 fans per game at Stallings Stadium for the Softball World Series in Greenville. The largest game he called in Williamsport?

“Texas and Pennsylvania,” says Rogers, “It was a Wednesday night game, 7 o’clock. There was over 17 thousand people there, it was an atmosphere I will never forget.”

“Scooter” also made it over to the Red Sox - Orioles game while he was there.

“With it being in a minor league park you kind of get that small feel to it. You got people right around you,” says Rogers, “The Pennsylvania team was sitting right in front of me, then at one point President Bush was 3 feet behind me, and Todd Frazier was sitting 10 feet to my left. You can’t put that into words that’s just an awesome experience.”

