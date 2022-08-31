Rescue organizations step in to rescue 100 pigs from dangerous living conditions

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WITN) - A homeowner in Duplin County is working with animal rescue organizations to get rid of more than 100 pigs from her property that are currently living in insufferable conditions.

The homeowner says she no longer feels that she can properly maintain a healthy environment for them.

Animal rescuers say a lack of food, shelter, and water have caused a number of different medical conditions for the animals on a private residence off of Fountain Town Road in Chinquapin.

“Being in the mud, you can get a lot of infections in the hooves and the foot, especially when the nails start to grow together, if they’re not getting proper nutrition, they’re going to be emaciated, they’re going to be severely dehydrated,” Joseph Purington of Sisu Refuge said.

“It’s going to cause prolonged issues, even with the heat out here, it can cause brain damage and things like that, especially with arthritis, mobility issues and given the poor condition of the environment that they live in.”

The removal process has already gotten underway as rescuers say the severe medical conditions made it a top priority.

“We have 94 of them that need to be placed currently,” Purington said. “We’ve already removed animals from the property on her own accord that have already been placed for immediate vet care. They’re the ones we identified that needed to be cared for and that was life-threatening situations.”

The homeowner has been cooperative with the rescue operations so far, and, according to Party Farms Animal Sanctuary, 16 animals have already been removed from the property.

Adoptions and volunteers are needed. More information on rescue efforts can be found here.

