Pet of the Week: Mavi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi.

The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people.

His foster family says he does great in a home with other dogs and he is house trained.

Mavi is a big cuddler and he loves rope toys and walks. Since he is so active, he must go home with another four-legged friend.

He is looking for a friend he can play with until they are both tired. All that fun often makes Mavi tired, so he loves naps.

If you want to meet this sweet boy, reach out to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

