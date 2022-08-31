Pet of the Week: Mavi

Pet of the Week: Mavi
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi.

The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people.

His foster family says he does great in a home with other dogs and he is house trained.

Mavi is a big cuddler and he loves rope toys and walks. Since he is so active, he must go home with another four-legged friend.

He is looking for a friend he can play with until they are both tired. All that fun often makes Mavi tired, so he loves naps.

If you want to meet this sweet boy, reach out to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Bobby Wilson
Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Jonathan Young
Former Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at church gets 87 years in prison

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Pet of the Week: Mavi
Pet of the Week: Mavi
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Journey of Hope and CarolinaEast Hospital host annual Cancer Survivor Dinner
Journey of Hope and CarolinaEast partner to host annual cancer survivor dinner