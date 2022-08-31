North Carolina justices weigh who has school spending authority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s highest court is considering who has authority to send taxpayer money to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities.

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday but didn’t immediately rule in another chapter of a decades-long legal struggle over public education spending.

A trial judge said last year it was proper that he move money to carry out portions of a multibillion-dollar education remedial plan stemming from a lawsuit that began in 1994 because the executive and legislative branches had failed to act properly.

Republican legislators say Lee got it wrong because only the General Assembly has constitutional authority to appropriate funds.

