Man arrested after Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after a murder in Duplin County.

The sheriff’s office says that 25-year-old Dexture Smith of Sampson County was taken into custody without incident, and charged with murder and burglary.

Deputies say Smith was one of three men who entered the residence of 51-year-old Reginald Blackmore on Bowen Road, in the Faison area of Duplin County, on Tuesday.

While inside, deputies say that one of the males pushed past a female resident and engaged Blackmore.

The female then reported hearing several shots before the males left in a silver-colored sedan.

Deputies located the vehicle near Roseboro and conducted a traffic stop later that evening, bringing Smith into custody.

He is currently being held in the Duplin County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.