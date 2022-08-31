Large law enforcement presence at Duplin County home

Duplin SBI incident
Duplin SBI incident(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a Wallace home Wednesday morning.

Duplin County manager David Brinson says that the sheriff’s office has been asked to assist the NC internet crimes against children task force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Wilmington office, and the SBI coastal district in the response.

Few other details are known at this time.

WITN has a crew on scene and will be live with the latest details at noon.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Bobby Wilson
Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man
Jonathan Young
Former Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at church gets 87 years in prison
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Pet of the Week: Mavi
Pet of the Week: Mavi
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein
Teacher of the Week: Erin Strohschein