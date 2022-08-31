Large law enforcement presence at Duplin County home

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a Wallace home Wednesday morning.

Duplin County manager David Brinson says that the sheriff’s office has been asked to assist the NC internet crimes against children task force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Wilmington office, and the SBI coastal district in the response.

Few other details are known at this time.

WITN has a crew on scene and will be live with the latest details at noon.

