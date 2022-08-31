Joy of Hope and CarolinaEast partner to host annual cancer survivor dinner

Journey of Hope and CarolinaEast Hospital host annual Cancer Survivor Dinner
Journey of Hope and CarolinaEast Hospital host annual Cancer Survivor Dinner(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the New Bern community gathered on Tuesday for a Sweet Celebration Cancer Survivor Dinner.

Journey of Hope Cancer Support Fund and CarolinaEast partner together every year to host the event as a way to recognize those affected by the disease.

Despite the dinner generally being an annual event, the organization and hospital haven’t been able to organize it for the past few years due to the pandemic.

Joy of Hope volunteer Sheri Smith, who is a cancer survivor herself, says it feels so good to have everyone back in person.

“This is awesome that we can come together again as cancer survivors, I’m a two-time cancer survivor myself,” Smith said. “To celebrate with one another in person, encourage one another, link one another together and that’s what we love to do at Journey of Hope.”

The dinner provided food, fellowship, prizes and even some sweet sounds from the Southern Gentlemen chorus.

Survivors were enjoying the special night of fun and CarolinaEast Executive Director Jared Brinkley says the dinner is centered around uplifting each other because we are one.

“It means a lot to everyone, it’s very personal to someone,” Brinkley said. “Whether you’ve had cancer, whether you’re going through a cancer journey, or you’re a family member of someone who’s going through a cancer journey. We’re all in that family and we’re all in the fight together, it takes a village.

Although cancer is one of the most detected illnesses among people, Smith says leaning on those in your corner can make the battle worth fighting.

“The cancer community touches a lot of people and I often tell people that where you live, you choose to live there but you didn’t choose to live in the cancer community it chose you,” Smith said. “While you are there, there are people that you can connect with, and our greatest advice is that how you go through cancer is how those around you will experience it.”

