Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted.

The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired.

Police say soon after arriving, they and firefighters found a gunshot victim, 40-year-old Christopher Bullock, in the 800 block of W. 5th Street.

Bullock was brought to ECU Health where he was later pronounced dead.

WITN is told that while police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, detectives have already developed strong leads.

This homicide comes on the heels of a string of shootings in Greenville and Pitt County.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 329-3404 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

