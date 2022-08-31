Free nutrition workshop held for students & parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - School was back for Eastern Carolina students this week and one organization focused on the importance of nutrition.

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina hosted a free nutrition workshop, Cooking with Carmen, to help improve students’ and parents’ daily nutrition throughout the school year.

Chef Carmen focused on healthy options for breakfast, meal-prepping for students’ school lunches, and quick and easy dinners for those long school days.

While the month of August was their kickoff for events like this one, Wellness Center Administrator Amanda Sparling is looking forward to seeing other members of the community come through their doors.

”Just getting the people in here and seeing the impact that these classes could have on members of the community who might not have known about it before and just kind of being like ‘oh wow, I could make that,’ or ‘oh this is a really nice recipe,’” Sparling said.

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina plans on hosting many other Cooking with Carmen events and other community opportunities in the near future.

