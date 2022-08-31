Free nutrition workshop held for students & parents

Free nutrition workshop held for students & parents
Free nutrition workshop held for students & parents(Merit Morgan/WITN)
By Merit Morgan and WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - School was back for Eastern Carolina students this week and one organization focused on the importance of nutrition.

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina hosted a free nutrition workshop, Cooking with Carmen, to help improve students’ and parents’ daily nutrition throughout the school year.

Chef Carmen focused on healthy options for breakfast, meal-prepping for students’ school lunches, and quick and easy dinners for those long school days.

While the month of August was their kickoff for events like this one, Wellness Center Administrator Amanda Sparling is looking forward to seeing other members of the community come through their doors.

”Just getting the people in here and seeing the impact that these classes could have on members of the community who might not have known about it before and just kind of being like ‘oh wow, I could make that,’ or ‘oh this is a really nice recipe,’” Sparling said.

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina plans on hosting many other Cooking with Carmen events and other community opportunities in the near future.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Jonathan Young
Former Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at church gets 87 years in prison
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day
Rabid fox
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
Parker Byrd underwent after his ninth surgery
Parker Byrd seeing improvement after starting physical therapy
Teens wear "Auburn's Army" wristbands in support of Auburn Banks
‘We try to be a bright light’: Organization helps spread hope for child cancer patients