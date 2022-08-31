Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern.

The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director.

WITN is told that the branch directors manage the engagement and fundraising efforts at the food bank’s Greenville and New Bern branches, which together serve 10 counties.

The Greenville branch serves Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Pitt, and Wilson counties. In those counties, 59,850 people are living in food insecure households, according to the food bank. Last year, the Greenville branch distributed the equivalent of 12.3 million meals.

The New Bern branch of the food bank serves Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, and Pamlico counties. In those counties, 53,740 people are living in food insecure households, according to the food bank. Last year, the New Bern Branch distributed the equivalent of 12.3 million meals.

“We’re very excited to have Whykeshia and Candice join the Food Bank team,” Marlowe Foster, development & business strategy senior vice president said. “We recognize our organization’s vital role in nourishing people and building solutions to ultimately end hunger in eastern North Carolina and their experience will be vital to our achieving that vision.”

White was born in New Bern and raised in Pamlico County and Parker began her nonprofit career in Craven County nearly a decade ago.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.