Craven County couple charged with drug trafficking

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina couple is behind bars after being accused of trafficking drugs from their Craven County home.

Deputies say that they executed a search warrant at their home at 1413 Mockingbird Lane on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, deputies located more than 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl, more than 20 grams of cocaine, more than 10 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $8,000.

36-year-old Charles Dade is charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling with controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

27-year-old Rodnesha Minor is charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony trafficking marijuana, and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

Dade & Minor are being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a 1-million-dollar bond each.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.