Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall.

In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”

Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the area. — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 31, 2022

According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is showing several roads near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills. (Source: NCDOT)

Very heavy police presence at Concord Mills. Exit 49 off 85 onto Concord Mills Blvd. is closed. pic.twitter.com/iNHWuaqT8A — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) August 31, 2022

Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.