Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.
According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall.

In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”

According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is showing several roads near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the...
The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills.(Source: NCDOT)

Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Bobby Wilson
Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man
Jonathan Young
Former Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at church gets 87 years in prison
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase

Latest News

Whykeshia White / Candice Parker
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
Large law enforcement presence at Duplin County home
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
ENC at Three airs weekdays at 3:00 p.m. on WITN
ENC at Three Promo
Albert Jones III
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday