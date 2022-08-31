Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Washington today

The Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales(WDBJ7)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in downtown Washington Wednesday for a parade.

The parade will go down Main Street from 5-7 p.m. More information can be seen on the flier below.

Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales(Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce)

The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of horses used for commercials and promotions.

WITN’s Jaylen Holloway will be live at the event on WITN News at 5 and WITN News at 6.

