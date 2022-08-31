Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Washington today
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in downtown Washington Wednesday for a parade.
The parade will go down Main Street from 5-7 p.m. More information can be seen on the flier below.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of horses used for commercials and promotions.
WITN’s Jaylen Holloway will be live at the event on WITN News at 5 and WITN News at 6.
