Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then...
Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.(KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KOVR staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes.

Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday.

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.

Tomatoes covered the roadway, causing a major road hazard.

One car got stuck in the spill, which led to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

California Highway Patrol said one person suffered major injuries, while two others were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Immanuel Turner
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Deputies are looking for two teenagers suspected of shooting a puppy with a shotgun.
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

Latest News

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
President Biden said the U.S. needs to “fund the police” for public safety.
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds