Sports Spotlight: New Bern’s Foley to represent team USA at Beach Wrestling World Championship event in Romania

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern high wrestler Kane Foley has found his place on the mat with the Bears. Now he has found his place on the beach for Team USA. He will represent our country this week in the Beach Wresling World Championship event in Romania. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I think it’s cool to be able to get to wear this,” says New Bern junior wrestler Kane Foley, “Not to go buy it, but to be sent it from Team USA.”

Wrestler Kane Foley grew up in West Virginia and moved to New Bern with his family in seventh grade.

“Didn’t really know yet how much I loved wrestling,” says Kane.

He took a year off from the sport and then his life changed when he met Jamie Yezarski.

“About halfway through the season, I stepped in at H.J. MacDonald Middle School and Kane was one of the guys on that team,” says Kane’s wrestling coach Jamie Yezarski, “I wish there was more, there’s always a few athletes really dialed in to what you are saying. They take it to heart and they do the best to put it into practice. Kane was one of those guys.”

Jamie also runs Wrestling Warehouse in New Bern.

“He was like hey come to my practice,” says Kane, “I have seen you at the Middle School. I started coming.”

Kane’s new home.

“They go to parties and stuff and I’m at practice with coach, on holidays I’m at practice with coach, on weekends I’m at practice with coach,” says Foley.

“If this door is open, he’s here,” says Yezarski, “We are working to get better, have the best practice we can have. He’s working to get better everyday.”

They have grown together over the past few years. It led to coach challenging Kane to try the sport at the U.S. Beach National Championships.

“You guys like the beach, yeah we like the beach,” says Kane, “You want to go wrestle on the beach? Yeah we want to go wrestle on the beach.”

“The rules in beach wrestling are pretty simple: push them out of bounds you get a point, take them down get a point, take them down to their backs you get three points and its over,” says Yezarski.

Kane won his division. A national champion.

“Someone bigger than me, stronger than me, wrestled longer than me, thinks he’s going to beat me, confident he’s going to beat me and I still beat him,” says Foley about the championship match.

Foley heads to Romania this week to wrestle at the U17 World Championship for Team USA.

“Super excited,” says Foley, “Talking to my high school coach Bo Lansche, and said coach when is the last time New Bern had a world team member while they are in high school? He said nobody, you are the first.”

“Nobody deserves this opportunity more than him,” says Yezarski.

A bright future for one local wrestler.

“Freshman year I didn’t qualify for states, sophomore year I didn’t qualify for states, and now I’m a world qualifier on a world team,” says Foley.

The competition in Romania is Thursday and Friday this week. If he does well he will qualify to compete in Bali at the World Championship.

Kane’s event will be broadcast by FloWrestling and they are seven hours ahead of us in Romania.

