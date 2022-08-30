Six-year-old third grader writes children’s book

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again.

Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.

The book is designed as a fun way to both help kids learn math and help Russ raise money to start his healthy smoothie business.

If that wasn’t enough, his parents say the 6-year-old recently tested into the top 2 percentile of the general population, awarding him acceptance into the American Mensa program.

The program is a members-only club and requires proof of an exceptional IQ for entry.

WITN spoke with Mensa program officials about the importance of building a community for young intellectual minds.

“The thing that always resonates for me when I talk to parents of kids in Mensa is that they’re gaining access to tools and resources and relationships that they might not otherwise have,” Charles Brown, Mensa director of marketing and communications said.

Destined Russ’ mom Charmane Russ explained more about The Adventures of Desi & Cal.

“It’s an action-adventure story, it has a lot of humor, a lot of Destined’s humor. He made sure to put plenty of jokes in there so kids can enjoy it and not really realize that they are learning,” Charmane Russ said.

Charmane and Jarriet Russ said their son’s book is available at select Walmart, Target, and Barnes & Noble stores in Eastern Carolina.

In addition to the smoothie shop, a portion of the proceeds from the book sales will go to support the U.S. military.

