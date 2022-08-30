Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man

Bobby Wilson
Bobby Wilson(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community to help them find a missing man.

Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing.

Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home which is in the 3400 block of Sunset Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411.

Officials say he may or may not be wearing glasses.

