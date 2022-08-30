Riley’s Army recognizes Childhood Cancer Awareness month with Gold Bow Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and an Eastern Carolina non-profit is holding a campaign to help support children with cancer and their families.

Gold is the color of support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Riley’s Army is working hard to spread awareness with its Gold Bow Campaign.

You can buy its gold bows for $10 and be a part of the campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To learn more you can call Riley’s Army at (252)481-4471 or visit their website here.

