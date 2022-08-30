Records show that NAACP NC has lost non-profit status

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit.

According to WRAL, The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.

The decision means any donations leading up to elections are taxable and not deductible for donors.

The state NAACP has struggled for several months following accusations of misspending and the death of its former president, Reverend Anthony Spearman, back in July.

Spearman’s son, Anthony, said his father died at his home in Greensboro. He said he didn’t know the cause of death.

Spearman, who was in his early 70s, was a champion of social justice and long an advocate for the sick or imprisoned.

