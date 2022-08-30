Records show that NAACP NC has lost non-profit status

(WALA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit.

According to WRAL, The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.

The decision means any donations leading up to elections are taxable and not deductible for donors.

The state NAACP has struggled for several months following accusations of misspending and the death of its former president, Reverend Anthony Spearman, back in July.

Spearman’s son, Anthony, said his father died at his home in Greensboro. He said he didn’t know the cause of death.

Spearman, who was in his early 70s, was a champion of social justice and long an advocate for the sick or imprisoned.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Immanuel Turner
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Deputies are looking for two teenagers suspected of shooting a puppy with a shotgun.
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

Latest News

ENC medical expert explains importance of screenings ahead of Prostate Cancer awareness month
ENC medical expert explains importance of screenings ahead of Prostate Cancer awareness month
Healthy Habits: Prostate Cancer awareness month
ENC medical expert explains importance of screenings ahead of Prostate Cancer awareness month
Freeboot Friday returns for 22nd season
Bobby Wilson
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man