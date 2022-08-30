Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday.

The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville.

The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program or STEPP. According to a press release, the program is meant to give both parents with and without custody of their children the chance to meet with potential employers.

Companies at the fair include Mega Force, Parkers Barbecue, East Carolina Home Care, Hexacomb, ECVC, and Disability Advocates & Resource Center.

