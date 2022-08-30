Pitt County DSS hosts job fair

People look for jobs at NCWorks Career Center
People look for jobs at NCWorks Career Center(WITN)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP) job fair Tuesday.

The event, which took place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, provided custodial and non-custodial parents with the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in industries like factory, industrial, and customer and food services.

The STEPP program aims to empower parents to pay child support by finding employment.

WITN spoke to Sonya Scott, program director, about why it matters so much.

“Not only is it helping the non-custodial parents to find employment and be able to make those child support payments, but in doing so, the non-custodial parent becomes self-sufficient,” Scott said.

