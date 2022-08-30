North Carolina Aquarium announces names of otter pups

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - After thousands of votes, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) has announced the names of the otter pups born earlier this year.

The three female Asian small-clawed otter pups were born May 21 during a full moon, king tide, and a storm. Their native habitat is Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines.

Aquarium officials say the new names reflect that memorable night.

Stella – Latin for “star”.

Mae— For the Thai goddess of water, Mae Phra Khongkha, who is celebrated with a festival during the first full moon in November.

Selene— Greek for “moon,” also the Greek goddess of the moon.

WE HAVE NAMES!

Thank you to everyone who cast a vote to help name these sweet pups. The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is pleased to officially introduce you to...Stella, Mae, and Selene#OtterPupsNCAFF pic.twitter.com/wFj0WkjFjB — NC Aquarium at FF (@NCAquariumFF) August 30, 2022

WITN is told the pups have reached important milestones. They are swimming, eating solid foods, and have begun exploring their public habitat, which they were introduced to back on Aug. 17.

The aquarium says more than 14,000 people voted online and in person.

