Man out on parole arrested on gun & drug charges

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Scotland Neck man out on parole has been arrested and charged with gun and drug crimes.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Damien Little, 33, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.

Deputies say that on Monday at about 2:30 a.m., a traffic stop was made on a vehicle that swerved and ran a red light, nearly causing an accident. Little was driving, and deputies found probable cause to search the vehicle. Inside, they found baggies with 23 grams of suspected cocaine, along with a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat.

WITN is told that deputies learned Little is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a firearm and was also on parole for trafficking heroin.

Little was jailed in Nash County under a $125,000 secured bond.

