GUC launching outage text notification system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is preparing to launch a text notification system that will inform customers about power outages around the clock.

According to the company, the messages will include an initial alert soon after the system indicates an outage that affects the customer, a link to the outage map and estimated restoration time, a follow-up alert when crews have arrived to the affected service area, and a final message indicating that power has been restored.

Customers who have included their cell phone number on their GUC account will be automatically enrolled in the system and can easily opt out.

The messages will not ask for personal information, according to GUC.

The service will begin in early September.

GUC is currently asking all customers to make sure their cell number is listed on their account by going to its website and updating the information in their User Profile. Customers can also used the online chat on GUC’s website or call 252-752-7166 during regular business hours to updated their contact information.

