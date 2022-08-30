Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building full of smoke and flames. While they were able to put the fire out, the building, which is valued at $68,460, sustained $50,000 in damages.

WITN is also told that the material in the building was valued at $50,000 and sustained $30,000 in damages.

The city says after an investigation, the cause of the fire is unknown, but there is no evidence of foul play.

