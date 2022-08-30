Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building full of smoke and flames. While they were able to put the fire out, the building, which is valued at $68,460, sustained $50,000 in damages.

WITN is also told that the material in the building was valued at $50,000 and sustained $30,000 in damages.

The city says after an investigation, the cause of the fire is unknown, but there is no evidence of foul play.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Immanuel Turner
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Deputies are looking for two teenagers suspected of shooting a puppy with a shotgun.
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

Latest News

GUC launching outage text notification system
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three...
North Carolina Aquarium announces names of otter pups
Records show that NAACP NC has lost non-profit status