Game week for ECU football as they ready to meet #13 N.C. State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s game week for ECU football. The Pirates hosting 13th ranked N.C. State to open the season Saturday at noon. ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert says they have sold all but two thousands tickets as of Tuesday morning.

The coaches both spoke about game week and how they respect each other’s programs.

“Great job developing that roster there. They had a great year. Bulk of their team back. One of the top quarterbacks in the country, they have one of the top defenses in the country, so It’s going to be a challenging match up,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “You can feel a buzz around Greenville, buzz around our campus and in our locker room and meeting rooms. I’m excited for our fan base and our kids.”

“Crowd noise will be great to be involved in an atmosphere like that. It’s a stadium that NC State has not played well at as a program. We are 1-4 in Greenville,” says N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren, “My last time there we had 13 penalties and lost in a one possession game. So, I know this is a tough place. Trust me our team knows as well. There has been a lot of conversation about who we are playing and where we are playing.”

The Pirates have been upgrading the video boards at the stadium. They say they will host the families of Tripp Smith, who was with the football team, and got diagnosed with cancer before the season. Also they will host ECU baseball incomer Parker Byrd’s family. He was injured in a boating accident recently. He had his 17th successful surgery recently.

“Pirate walk” is scheduled for 9:30 A.M. Saturday morning. Kick off is slated for noon.

