Freeboot Friday returns for 22nd season

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 Freeboot Friday season is set to kick off Friday with a very special guest.

Uptown Greenville posted on Facebook that multi-platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker will kick off the 22nd season.

The free concert will be held in Five Points Plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Uncle Kracker to kick off Freeboot Friday season
Uncle Kracker to kick off Freeboot Friday season(Uptown Greenville)

The event will also feature Head ECU Football Coach Mike Houston, beer and wine, food trucks, community partners, and more.

Freeboot Friday is considered the unofficial pep rally for all East Carolina University Football home games. The event includes live music, drinks for anyone 21 and older, and fun for the whole family with inflatables for children and arts and crafts.

The ECU Pirates face off against the NC State Wolfpack Saturday, Sept. 3 at noon.

Additional Freeboot Friday events will occur on September 9, 16, 23, and October 14.

The event is free at Five Points Plaza on the corner of 5th and Evans Street in uptown Greenville. To learn more click here.

