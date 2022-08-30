ENC medical expert explains importance of screenings ahead of Prostate Cancer awareness month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, seeing as we’re days away, one expert is weighing in on the importance of knowing about the disease and how men can lower their chances of getting it.

According to the American Cancer Society, aside from skin cancer, Prostate Cancer is the most common in American men. The disease begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control.

Dr. Caroline Ames is a Urologist at ECU Health she says there is no way to prevent prostate cancer, but there are some things men can do to lower their chances of getting it.

Ames recommends men get to and stay at a healthy weight, stay physically active, follow a healthy eating pattern, and get screened regularly before symptoms occur.

Ames added that prostate cancer is often a slow-growing disease. Therefore doctors may suggest observation or active surveillance for some patients who have the disease.

