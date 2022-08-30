ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years

Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years.

ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.

The university says that for the fall 2022 semester, it has 573 new first-time freshman and transfer students. Graduate student admission rose to 116 students, the largest number of students in the past decade, representing a 20% increase over 2021 alone.

“ECSU’s steady expansion in key demographic populations proves that the power of NC Promise tuition program is helping us reach more scholars who desire to earn a highly competitive degree at an affordable cost,” Chancellor Karrie Dixon says.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Immanuel Turner
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Deputies are looking for two teenagers suspected of shooting a puppy with a shotgun.
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

Latest News

Riley's Army
Riley’s Army recognizes Childhood Cancer Awareness month with Gold Bow Campaign
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GUC launching outage text notification system
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man