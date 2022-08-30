ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years.

ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.

The university says that for the fall 2022 semester, it has 573 new first-time freshman and transfer students. Graduate student admission rose to 116 students, the largest number of students in the past decade, representing a 20% increase over 2021 alone.

“ECSU’s steady expansion in key demographic populations proves that the power of NC Promise tuition program is helping us reach more scholars who desire to earn a highly competitive degree at an affordable cost,” Chancellor Karrie Dixon says.

