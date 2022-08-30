Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, first female self-made millionaire in US

Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.
Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What do Jane Goodall, Maya Angelou and Rosa Parks all have in common?

They are all inspiring women, but they also have a look-alike Barbie.

Now, you can add Madam C.J. Walker to that list. She was the first female self-made millionaire in the country.

She achieved enormous success by founding a line of hair care products and cosmetics designed for Black women.

Her Barbie doll is even holding her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.

Walker was also a noted activist and philanthropist, supporting orphanages and Black colleges, and advocating for civil rights organizations and women’s rights.

The doll is the latest addition to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Immanuel Turner
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Deputies are looking for two teenagers suspected of shooting a puppy with a shotgun.
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

Latest News

This Aug. 15, 2022, photo shows El Johnson, right, with her girlfriend, Sara Goodie, in Austin,...
Gen Z, millennials discuss their reluctance to become parents
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean gets an updated look
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
ENC medical expert explains importance of screenings ahead of Prostate Cancer awareness month
ENC medical expert explains importance of screenings ahead of Prostate Cancer awareness month