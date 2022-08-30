Associate degree at BCCC can guarantee admission to University of Mount Olive

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Students who complete an associate degree at Beaufort County Community College will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive.

BCCC says the University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in Agribusiness at the university as part of its UMO Promise program.

WITN is told that up to 60 credits from the degree program with a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale can be accepted.

“We appreciate Mount Olive’s willingness to renew this very important articulation agreement with us,” Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC president said. “Mount Olive has always been [a] good partner for us.”

