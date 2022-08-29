VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern.

Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road.

Thanks to community donations, veterinarians were able to treat her.

“Our puppy had a great night at the Emergency Pet Hospital. This sweet girl is on her way to Craven Animal Hospital this morning for more care,” Animal Protective Services said Monday morning.

The department says it needs suggestions to name “this sweet girl. We need suggestions!”

Deputies are looking for the two teenage boys they believe are responsible for shooting the puppy.

Anyone with details on the suspects of this crime is asked to call Animal Protective Services at (252) 639-4256.

