U.S. Senate hopeful Ted Budd speaks at Greenville church

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville church was visited by U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd Monday.

Budd, who is serving as a U.S. congressman in North Carolina’s 13th congressional district (in central North Carolina), spoke to a crowd at People’s Baptist Church.

Budd, a Republican, is facing Cheri Beasley, a Democrat and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, this November for a U.S. Senate seat.

WITN spoke with Budd Monday, who said the event at People’s Baptist Church was a gathering of pastors.

As a person of faith, he said he wanted to connect with them and thank them for their leadership.

“I want to make sure I’m out there making life better for North Carolinians,” Budd said. “So we will have to see where we stand after November 8th. I certainly intend to win and everything that I’m going to do makes life better for North Carolinians.”

Budd said he was eager to talk about growing up on a farm, welcoming faith at an early age, and how faith has influenced him.

