US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

(Source: CNN, WPTV, Truth Social, Twitter, POOL)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.

A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.

The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
James Reddick (left) and Jessica Lopez (right) face several charges after a fight broke out in...
DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase

Latest News

Officers found the suspect and pulled him over on the roadway, but he attempted to run. He was...
81-year-old woman beaten to death by relative at assisted living facility, police say
The Air France pilots were suspended after an altercation in cockpit back in June.
2 Air France pilots suspended over mid-air fight
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Wendy's new look was posted to support longtime Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.
Wendy’s changes logo to support longtime Canadian journalist
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.
Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price