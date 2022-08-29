Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall

Princeville town hall
Princeville town hall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall.

Princeville is the oldest town in the United States and it was chartered by African Americans.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged version of the town’s original charter.

The charter will hang at the town hall which is newly renovated and floodproofed.

