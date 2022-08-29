Prepare and drive with caution as ENC kids head back to school Monday

School busses return to the roadways
School busses return to the roadways
By Ellie Davis
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of class begins today for many Eastern North Carolina kids. There are ways both people and students can prepare ahead of day one.

For starters, many students will be back at the bus stop and there are certain tips that drivers and riders can follow to ensure all students stay safe.

In every state, stop-arm laws exist to protect children from others on the road, for drivers, it’s important to remember these three key pieces of information;

  • Yellow flashing lights mean slow down as the bus prepares to stop
  • Red lights mean to come to a complete stop - and wait at least twenty feet behind the bus
  • Even when lights are flashing watch for children in the morning or mid-afternoon during dismissal time

Additionally, pay close attention as you back out of driveways or drive through a neighborhood, school zone, or bus stop.

Before students head to school, they may be experiencing back-to-school jitters.

Mental health expert, Keith Hamm advises parents to get ahead of school stressors by having open conversations with kids about their worries.

“Talk to the kids. What are your fears? Why do you feel anxious about going back to school? Let’s talk it out. Parents tend to think that kids don’t want to talk to them and they certainly put up that front, but I believe that if you keep trying and you’re open then your kids will talk with you and they will share things with you and that’s a beautiful thing.” said Hamm.

Hamm also encourages parents to treat all questions and concerns with respect. He said parents shouldn’t minimize concerns even if they feel like they’re small.

