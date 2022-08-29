Police search for suspects in Roanoke Rapids breaking and entering cases

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids police department is investigating after several vehicles were broken into.

It says the impacted vehicles were located around Old Farm Road and Highway 125. Several items were stolen from the vehicles.

Police are looking for two male suspects, who were seen leaving in a black Dodge Ram 2500 with what appears to be 30-day paper tags.

The police department is trying to identify the individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids police department at (252)-533-2810 or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)-583-4444.

