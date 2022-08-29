POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide

Immanuel Turner
Immanuel Turner(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday.

Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.

When they go there, they found Dontrell Powell of Greenville dead from gunshot wounds.

During the investigation deputies found a juvenile connected to the shooting. The juvenile was found, charged, and placed into secured custody.

As the investigation continued, deputies identified a second suspect, Immanuel Turner. Officials say Turner came to their office Sunday and met with detectives.

21-year-old Turner was taken into custody and charged with an open count of murder. He is currently at the Pitt County detention center under no bond.

NCEL 8-28