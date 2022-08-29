Pitt County & Greenville law enforcement comment on recent string of shootings

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The sheriff of Pitt County and Greenville’s interim police chief are speaking out after a number of recent shootings.

Shattered glass and bullet holes were seen on a van after an early Saturday morning shooting off of McClellan and Brown streets in Greenville. A 26-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.

A neighbor who didn’t want to speak on camera said they heard 7 shots fired around 4:30 in the morning.

Saturday’s violence is just the latest to hit Greenville in the past week.

Last Tuesday, police say Kevin Rockemore was shot and killed on Joel Drive while inside his car. Ja’len Everett, 19, is wanted for murder.

Last Sunday, gunfire outside the Copper Beech Townhomes sent a 19-year-old to the hospital, and Greenville police and Pitt County deputies followed a car on a high-speed chase through the city.

On Monday, Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls said the increase in violence could be due to the weather, especially with social gatherings being more common in the summer months.

“Crimes will always run in peaks and valleys,” Sauls said. “Last week was without a doubt a peak that we hope we don’t see again anytime soon. We hope that our efforts are driving it back into the valley.”

Sauls went on to say that even though these shootings occurred during the first week of classes at East Carolina University, none of them involved students.

Just outside of city limits, Pitt County deputies investigated yet another deadly shooting on Friday. Dontrell Powell was found dead off Van Ness Avenue. Immanuel Turner, 21, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with an open count of murder.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance says the investigation is far from over.

“We are still looking at other people who were in the area, who may have saw something, who may have been able to give us more insight,” Dance said. “Typically in these kind of cases, no one wants to talk.”

Sauls says that just this year alone, Greenville police have recovered 462 guns. Many of them were stolen.

He is asking residents to be responsible gun owners and keep their weapons locked and secured.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, you’re asked to contact Greenville police at (252) 329-4315 or the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 902-2800.

