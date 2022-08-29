Parents drop off kids at school for new semester

Pitt County students return to school
Pitt County students return to school(Ellie Davis/WITN)
By Ellie Davis and WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The start of the school year gives students the chance to learn and parents the opportunity to rest or do things they’ve been meaning to do.

For many parents, parenting is a full-time job, leaving little room for personal projects, errands, and even work.

One Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine.

“It’s been very hard with the pandemic and everything, so definitely looking forward to get back to work... now that they’re back to school, I’ll be able to get back to work,” Rodney Hinchmen said.

Hinchmen said that parenting two kids, especially during the pandemic, took priority over a full-time job. He says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to clean and get laundry done, things he says many parents struggle to get done with younger kids in the home.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
James Reddick (left) and Jessica Lopez (right) face several charges after a fight broke out in...
DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

Latest News

Clear View Elementary School welcomes students
Onslow County elementary school welcomes first group of students
School busses return to the roadways
Prepare and drive with caution as ENC kids head back to school Monday
Free school supplies and gift cards for teachers to prepare for the school year
Participating barbershops giveaway free haircuts through the Cops and Barbers program.
Free haircuts and backpacks given to students ahead of first day of school