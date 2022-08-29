Parents drop off kids at school for new semester

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The start of the school year gives students the chance to learn and parents the opportunity to rest or do things they’ve been meaning to do.

For many parents, parenting is a full-time job, leaving little room for personal projects, errands, and even work.

One Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine.

“It’s been very hard with the pandemic and everything, so definitely looking forward to get back to work... now that they’re back to school, I’ll be able to get back to work,” Rodney Hinchmen said.

Hinchmen said that parenting two kids, especially during the pandemic, took priority over a full-time job. He says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to clean and get laundry done, things he says many parents struggle to get done with younger kids in the home.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.