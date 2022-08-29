Onslow County elementary school welcomes first group of students

Clear View Elementary School welcomes students
Clear View Elementary School welcomes students(Deric Rush/WITN)
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County elementary school welcomed its first-ever group of students Monday.

Clear View Elementary School was built in an effort to accommodate new district lines and an increasing number of students in Onslow County.

Onslow County Schools says the school is fully staffed and the district has made significant improvements in hiring new teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins says the number of open teacher positions in Onslow County Schools has decreased to just over 50 positions, compared to more than 70 two weeks ago.

“We’re doing all the things that will provide the best environment for our teachers and students to learn,” Collins said of the school district and its expansion.

The Clear View campus has been designated as a shelter site for the southwest portion of Onslow County. The elementary school has more than 600 students, along with 65 staff members and a school resource officer during school hours.

