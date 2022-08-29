Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign underway

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State and local officials are once again reiterating that residents should never drink and drive.

From Monday, August 29 through September 11, law enforcement statewide will be stepping up patrols to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.

People charged with DWI can lose their license and pay thousands of dollars in court fees.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program says 423 people died on North Carolina roads due to alcohol-related crashes in 2021, including 15 during the Labor Day Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign period.

Those 423 traffic-related deaths were the most in North Carolina since 1973.

