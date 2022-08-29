Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Summer Heat Continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The combo of temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 along with elevated dewpoints will continue to conspire to bring heat index levels well up into the 90s Monday and Tuesday.

The stationary front off the coast along with a weak stationary front north of the area continue to be the primary weather features affecting the region. That coastal “trough” of low pressure east of the Outer Banks has kept numerous daily storms along the coast, and even a waterspout was sighted today near Ocracoke. There will be a good bet for more coastal thunderstorms along with the risk for a waterspout or two near the Outer Banks Monday. Inland areas including Greenville will see a few scattered thunderstorms as well, mainly each afternoon.

This pattern will hold until midweek before a cold front arrives, and the rain chances will finally come to an end after Thursday as that front pushes the stationary front away from our coast. Highs will go from the low 90s to the mid 80s, but what’ll be even more noticeable is the drop in humidity as overnight lows fall from the mid 70s down to the mid to upper 60s. This more-.comfortable air should stick with us through the upcoming weekend.

TROPICS: There are several tropical waves over the Atlantic Basin we’ll be watching over the coming week. Out of the four waves the Hurricane Center has identified as potential systems, only one has a high chance of tropical development over a five day stretch. That wave is currently in the center of the Atlantic and is expected to approach the north end of the Leeward Islands late this week. The NHC puts the probability of development at 80% over the next 5 days. None of the other waves have more than a 30% chance of development over the coming week.

The next names on the list are Danielle and Earl.

Monday

Warm and muggy with scattered afternoon storms. High of 88. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with isolated storms mainly near the coast. High of 89. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm possible. High of 91. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance 20%.

