Gov. Cooper: Funding coming to Eastern Carolina parks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that more than $17 million in grants is going to 39 local parks and recreation projects across North Carolina.

Local communities, including several in Eastern Carolina, applied for grants to fund land expansion, development, and renovation of public park and recreation areas. The Eastern Carolina areas receiving funding can be seen below:

Craven County : Craven County Nature Park ($500,000)

Greene County - Snow Hill : Splash Pad Recreation Facility ($300,000)

Lenoir County - Kinston : Emma Webb Park ($500,000)

Nash County : Miracle Park and Coopers - Phase 2 ($425,000)

Onslow County: Hines Farm Park ($393,875)

“Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever,” Cooper said. “These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives.”

The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority says it will also fund several capital projects at Hammock’s Beach State Park in Onslow County.

