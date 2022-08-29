Enfield residents find racist letters days after Confederate monument was taken down by mayor

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Days after Enfield’s mayor, Mondale Robinson posted a video of a Confederate monument being taken down in a town park, residents say they’ve found racist letters in their driveways.

As WRAL reports, the paper called on Enfield’s white residents to stand up after someone “stomped” on their white heritage.

“What will you do? Don’t let them get away with anything,” the letter reads.

Town commissioners voted to have the monument removed, but the newly-elected mayor said by tearing down the monument, he was saving the town money in the long run.

An SBI spokeswoman told WITN News that their investigation began at the request of the police chief and the district attorney.

Karen Richardson received one of those letters over the weekend and told WRAL that she will not be scared.

“I’m never going to feel like I have to be afraid to live in this town,” said Richardson. “I’ve been living in this town for 54 years.”

Richardson said she called Mayor Robinson to inform him about the letter.

“I thought it was very ugly and wicked,” she said.

The letter also listed a website, which doesn’t exist, and a non-working phone number.

“This is my home. I never feel intimidated from anybody if God be for me who should I be afraid of,” said Richardson.

