Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy.

Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern.

Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the puppy overnight at the Emergency Pet Hospital for treatment of nasal cavity damage.

Veterinarians check on a 14-week-old puppy believed to have been shot. (CCSO)

Though the animal is injured, deputies believe she will be okay.

The Sheriff’s Office does not fund these types of emergencies, so they have established a PayPal account to help with the costs.

If you would like to donate, you can find the link here.

Anyone with details on the suspects of this crime are asked to call Animal Protective Services at (252) 639-4256.

