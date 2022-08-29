Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

Deputies are looking for two teenagers suspected of shooting a puppy with a shotgun.
Deputies are looking for two teenagers suspected of shooting a puppy with a shotgun.(CCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy.

Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern.

Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the puppy overnight at the Emergency Pet Hospital for treatment of nasal cavity damage.

Veterinarians check on a 14-week-old puppy believed to have been shot.
Veterinarians check on a 14-week-old puppy believed to have been shot.(CCSO)

Though the animal is injured, deputies believe she will be okay.

The Sheriff’s Office does not fund these types of emergencies, so they have established a PayPal account to help with the costs.

If you would like to donate, you can find the link here.

Anyone with details on the suspects of this crime are asked to call Animal Protective Services at (252) 639-4256.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and...
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
Jim Duncan's Web Weather 08-28-22
Merit's PKG
Free school supplies and gift cards for teachers to prepare for the school year