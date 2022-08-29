Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for three suspects in the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic Beach.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department says officers responded to a call of a possible assault in the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. Monday at 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller laying in the driveway.

WITN is told that police learned it was a stab wound to the left side of Miller’s chest and he later died at Carteret Health Care.

Police say they are looking for three suspects described as men of medium height, medium to stocky build, wearing dark-colored pants, and gray to dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with face coverings like masks and bandanas. They were seen driving a late model gray or silver four-door sedan.

Atlantic Beach police are looking for this car in connection to a fatal stabbing (Atlantic Beach Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (252) 726-2523.

