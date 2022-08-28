Rocky Mount chase results in drug and impaired driving charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday evening around 8:30 P.M. Sheriff Keith Stone observed a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount, driving recklessly and saw the vehicle nearly strike a pedestrian who was walking in the parking lot.

Sheriff Stone attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the vehicle once the driver turned on to Highway 301 South.

The driver, Darius High, refused to stop and continued to run from Law Enforcement in the vehicle.

While approaching May Drive on Highway 301 South, a Chevrolet SUV attempted to merge over due to the lights and siren coming up behind it.

Darius High hit the vehicle as it was merging over to the shoulder, which caused his vehicle to swerve across the median.

High abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot, but was taken into Custody by Sheriff Stone after a brief chase on foot and was transported to UNC Nash Hospital where he was medically cleared.

He was charged by the North Carolina Highway Patrol for Driving While Impaired. He was also charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, carless and reckless driving, possession of schedule I controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Hight also had an outstanding warrant from Edgecombe County.

He is being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond for the Nash County charges, and a $10,000 bond for the outstanding warrant in Edgecombe County.

His First Appearance in court will be on August 29th.

