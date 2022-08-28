Rocky Mount chase results in drug and impaired driving charges

Darius High, arrested on multiple charges following vehicle pursuit
Darius High, arrested on multiple charges following vehicle pursuit(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday evening around 8:30 P.M. Sheriff Keith Stone observed a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount, driving recklessly and saw the vehicle nearly strike a pedestrian who was walking in the parking lot.

Sheriff Stone attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the vehicle once the driver turned on to Highway 301 South.

The driver, Darius High, refused to stop and continued to run from Law Enforcement in the vehicle.

While approaching May Drive on Highway 301 South, a Chevrolet SUV attempted to merge over due to the lights and siren coming up behind it.

Darius High hit the vehicle as it was merging over to the shoulder, which caused his vehicle to swerve across the median.

High abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot, but was taken into Custody by Sheriff Stone after a brief chase on foot and was transported to UNC Nash Hospital where he was medically cleared.

He was charged by the North Carolina Highway Patrol for Driving While Impaired. He was also charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, carless and reckless driving, possession of schedule I controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Hight also had an outstanding warrant from Edgecombe County.

He is being held at the Nash County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond for the Nash County charges, and a $10,000 bond for the outstanding warrant in Edgecombe County.

His First Appearance in court will be on August 29th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and...
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes, found and arrested

Latest News

Charlie's First Alert Weather 0828
Free haircuts and backpacks given to students ahead of first day of school
Free haircuts and backpacks given to students ahead of first day of school
Statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement officers make over 180 arrests, ENC officials help
NCEL 08/27/2022
NCEL 08/27/2022